Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 38-34 lead against Oral Roberts.

If Texas Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, Oral Roberts will have to make due with a 4-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Oral Roberts 4-4, Texas Tech 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Oral Roberts has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Oral Roberts has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Oral Roberts scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 110-51 victory over the Ambassadors at home. With that win, Oral Roberts brought their scoring average up to 76.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They blew past the Mavericks, posting a 87-58 victory at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Texas Tech has managed all season.

Texas Tech can attribute much of their success to Joe Toussaint, who scored 20 points, and Kerwin Walton, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Walton has scored all season.

The Golden Eagles' win was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.4 points per game. As for the Red Raiders, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

Oral Roberts is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 12.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.