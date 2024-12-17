Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Texas Tech looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Oral Roberts 41-19.

Texas Tech already has five blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Oral Roberts 3-7, Texas Tech 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Golden Eagles fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena. The Golden Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Oral Roberts is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 83 points two weeks ago, they were much more limited against Idaho State last Saturday. The game between them and the Bengals wasn't a total blowout, but with Oral Roberts falling 71-55 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The matchup marked the Golden Eagles' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Oral Roberts struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas Tech last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 72-67 to Texas A&M. The Red Raiders' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Chance McMillian, who earned 23 points along with five rebounds. Federiko Federiko was another key player, scoring seven points along with six rebounds and four steals.

Oral Roberts' loss dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Texas Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: Oral Roberts has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oral Roberts came up short against Texas Tech in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 82-76. Can Oral Roberts avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 26.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.