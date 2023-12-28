Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Sam Houston 6-7, Texas Tech 9-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena. Sam Houston is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Bearkats came up short against the Antelopes and fell 76-64. Sam Houston has not had much luck with Grand Canyon recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They walked away with a 77-66 victory over the Mavericks.

Texas Tech's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Darrion Williams, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds and six assists. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Warren Washington, who scored eight points along with ten rebounds and three blocks.

The Bearkats now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Red Raiders, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sam Houston was pulverized by Texas Tech 84-52 in their previous matchup back in November of 2020. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Sam Houston was down 43-15.

Series History

Texas Tech has won both of the games they've played against Sam Houston in the last 8 years.