Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: TCU 10-9, Texas Tech 15-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas Tech and TCU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Texas Tech is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Okla. State by a score of 64-54 on Sunday. That's two games straight that the Red Raiders have won by exactly ten points.

Chance McMillian and Federiko Federiko were among the main playmakers for Texas Tech as the former went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and the latter had eight points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. Elijah Hawkins, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for TCU to recover from the 85-58 bruising that UCF dished out on Saturday. The Horned Frogs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

TCU struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as UCF posted 20.

Texas Tech is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season. As for TCU, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Texas Tech has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for TCU, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes this season. Given Texas Tech's sizable advantage in that area, TCU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas Tech won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, slipping by TCU 82-81. Will Texas Tech repeat their success, or does TCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas Tech and TCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.