Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Texas A&M 7-2, Texas Tech 7-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dickies Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

Texas A&M is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Wake Forest by a score of 57-44 on Tuesday. The 57-point effort marked the Aggies' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Texas A&M's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Andersson Garcia, who scored five points along with 16 rebounds and three steals. Wade Taylor IV was another key player, earning 15 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech earned a 76-62 victory over DePaul on Wednesday.

Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams were among the main playmakers for Texas Tech as the former went 8 for 14 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds and two steals and the latter went 8 for 15 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and three steals. Williams' evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Texas A&M's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2. As for Texas Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 7-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.