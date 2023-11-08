Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 0-1, Texas Tech 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at United Supermarkets Arena.

A deciding factor in this game could be personal fouls, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Texas Tech finished last season ranked 57th in the nation in personal fouls, having averaged 15.4 per game. Texas A&M-Commerce, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 309th with 18.8 per game.

Looking back to last season, Texas Tech finished on the right side of .500 (16-15), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Texas A&M-Commerce sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-19.

As for their game on Wednesday, the game looks promising for Texas Tech, as the team is favored by a full 23.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-16 record against the spread.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 23.5-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Raiders, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

