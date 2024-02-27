Who's Playing
Texas Longhorns @ Texas Tech Red Raiders
Current Records: Texas 17-10, Texas Tech 19-8
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $81.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at United Supermarkets Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Texas Tech found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 75-61 to the Knights.
Despite their defeat, Texas Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Darrion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Kerwin Walton was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Longhorns as they lost 86-67 to the Jayhawks on Saturday. Texas was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-25.
The Red Raiders' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 19-8. As for the Longhorns, their loss dropped their record down to 17-10.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Texas Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
As for their next game, Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played Texas.
Odds
Texas Tech is a 4-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Texas Tech 78 vs. Texas 67
- Feb 13, 2023 - Texas Tech 74 vs. Texas 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Texas 72 vs. Texas Tech 70
- Feb 19, 2022 - Texas Tech 61 vs. Texas 55
- Feb 01, 2022 - Texas Tech 77 vs. Texas 64
- Mar 11, 2021 - Texas 67 vs. Texas Tech 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas Tech 68 vs. Texas 59
- Jan 13, 2021 - Texas Tech 79 vs. Texas 77
- Feb 29, 2020 - Texas 68 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - Texas Tech 62 vs. Texas 57