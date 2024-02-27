Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Texas 17-10, Texas Tech 19-8

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at United Supermarkets Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Texas Tech found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 75-61 to the Knights.

Despite their defeat, Texas Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Darrion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Kerwin Walton was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Longhorns as they lost 86-67 to the Jayhawks on Saturday. Texas was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-25.

The Red Raiders' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 19-8. As for the Longhorns, their loss dropped their record down to 17-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Texas Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played Texas.

Texas Tech is a 4-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas.