Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 2-1, Texas Tech 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders will head out on the road to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 50 points in their last match, TX A&M-CC made sure to put some points up on the board against Dallas Christian on Monday. The Islanders simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Crusaders 104-45 at home. With TX A&M-CC ahead 57-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans on Sunday, taking the game 56-42. The win made it back-to-back wins for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Pop Isaacs led the charge by earning 8 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Islanders now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Red Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TX A&M-CC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 49.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

TX A&M-CC suffered a grim 77-57 defeat to Texas Tech when the teams last played back in December of 2020. Can TX A&M-CC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.