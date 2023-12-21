Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UT Arlington 39-25.

Texas Tech entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will UT Arlington step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: UT Arlington 6-4, Texas Tech 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Saturday, it was close, but the Mavericks sidestepped the Falcons for a 76-73 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for UT Arlington.

DaJuan Gordon and Phillip Russell were among the main playmakers for UT Arlington as the former dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds and the latter scored 28 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gordon has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech waltzed into their game Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They put the hurt on the Commodores with a sharp 76-54 win. Considering Texas Tech has won three matches by more than 21 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kerwin Walton, who scored 12 points along with three blocks. Pop Isaacs was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven assists.

The Mavericks have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for the Red Raiders, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UT Arlington hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UT Arlington is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep UT Arlington in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 13.5-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.