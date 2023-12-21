Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: UT Arlington 6-4, Texas Tech 8-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be home for the holidays to greet the UT Arlington Mavericks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena. The timing is sure in Texas Tech's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while UT Arlington has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses dating back to last season.

Texas Tech has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 22 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 76-54 margin over the Commodores. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Texas Tech did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kerwin Walton, who scored 12 points along with three blocks. Another player making a difference was Pop Isaacs, who scored 19 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-73 victory over the Falcons on Saturday.

UT Arlington can attribute much of their success to DaJuan Gordon, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Phillip Russell, who scored 28 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gordon has scored all season.

The Red Raiders have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season. As for the Mavericks, their win bumped their record up to 6-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.