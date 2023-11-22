Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Villanova 3-1, Texas Tech 3-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Texas Tech has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Villanova Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Red Raiders beat the Islanders 73-64.

Texas Tech got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Joe Toussaint out in front who scored 14 points along with 3 steals. Warren Washington was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, a fact Villanova proved on Friday. They took down the Terrapins 57-40.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Burton, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Red Raiders pushed their record up to 3-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Looking ahead, Texas Tech is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Villanova is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

Series History

Villanova won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.