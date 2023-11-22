Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Villanova 3-1, Texas Tech 3-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats will face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, a fact Villanova proved on Friday. They took down the Terrapins 57-40.

Villanova can attribute much of their success to Tyler Burton, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech waltzed into Thursday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Islanders by a score of 73-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Joe Toussaint, who scored 14 points along with 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Warren Washington, who scored 13 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 3-1 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23.33 points. As for the Red Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Villanova have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Villanova beat Texas Tech 71-59 in their previous meeting back in March of 2018. Will Villanova repeat their success, or does Texas Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.