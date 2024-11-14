Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas Tech and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are way out in front with a 46-20 lead over Wyoming.

If Texas Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-0 in no time. On the other hand, Wyoming will have to make due with a 2-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Wyoming 2-0, Texas Tech 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys are taking a road trip to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, Wyoming strolled past Tennessee State with points to spare, taking the game 81-66. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cowboys.

Among those leading the charge was Obi Agbim, who went 10 for 13 en route to 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Newton, who scored 11 points in addition to five assists and two steals.

Wyoming was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tennessee State only racked up five.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Texas Tech was far and away the favorite against Northwestern State on Friday. Texas Tech blew past Northwestern State 86-65.

JT Toppin was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 10 for 11 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. Chance McMillian was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Wyoming's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Texas Tech, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Wyoming must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 22.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 12-15-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Wyoming considering the team was a sub-par 9-14 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $220.23. On the other hand, Texas Tech will play as the favorite, and the team was 19-2 as such last season.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 22.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

