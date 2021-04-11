Texas Tech star guard Mac McClung simultaneously entered the transfer portal and declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Sunday, opening up the possibility for him to land at his third school in three seasons. McClung, who began his career at Georgetown, announced the news on social media and emphasized his priority right now is on the NBA Draft as he sorts through his options.

"My main focus right now is getting ready for the up-and-coming NBA draft," he said. "While going through this process I will be in the transfer portal."

McClung was an immediate impact addition for Texas Tech in his one-and-done season with the Red Raiders, earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 second team honors after finishing fifth in the league in points scored per game (15.7). Texas Tech finished the season 18-11 before its coach, Chris Beard, left to take the same position at the University of Texas. He started in all 29 games.

Texas Tech elevated associate head coach Mark Adams to head coach to help stabilize the program, but it has not been immune from the epidemic of transfers this offseason. McClung joins starters Micah Peavy and Kyler Edwards in hitting the transfer portal and fellow starter Terrence Shannon Jr. in declaring for the draft, paving the way for Adams in his first year on the job to potentially face a significant rebuild.