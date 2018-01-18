Texas Tech team wears special No. 1 warmups for Texas player with leukemia

Andrew Jones is Texas' second leading scorer

The entire Texas Tech basketball team stood in solidarity with Texas on Wednesday night.

Before the game, each Red Raiders player wore special No. 1 warmup jerseys in honor of Andrew Jones, the Longhorns sophomore recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Jones, a sophomore who was Texas' second-leading scorer (13.5 points), has already begun treatment for his diagnosis and a fundraising website has been set up by Texas to support him and his family.

The host Longhorns then knocked off the No. 8 Red Raiders 67-58, and improved to 3-3 in Big 12 play.

