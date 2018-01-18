Texas Tech team wears special No. 1 warmups for Texas player with leukemia

The entire Texas Tech basketball team stood in solidarity with Texas on Wednesday night.

Before the game, each Red Raiders player wore special No. 1 warmup jerseys in honor of Andrew Jones, the Longhorns sophomore recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Stay strong, Andrew. Keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/sRdJZqZ77j — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 18, 2018

Jones, a sophomore who was Texas' second-leading scorer (13.5 points), has already begun treatment for his diagnosis and a fundraising website has been set up by Texas to support him and his family.

The host Longhorns then knocked off the No. 8 Red Raiders 67-58, and improved to 3-3 in Big 12 play.