The third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks will face a former Southwest Conference rival in the sixth-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Arkansas (23-6) cruised to an 85-68 victory against Colgate on Friday, while Texas Tech (18-10) surged past Utah State for a 65-53 victory. The Razorbacks are one of the nation's top-scoring teams, averaging more than 83 points per game, while the Red Raiders set the tone with defense, allowing just over 63 points per contest.

Tip-off is set for 6:10 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Red Raiders are a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Texas Tech vs. Arkansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 141. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Arkansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned almost $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas Tech vs. Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Arkansas vs. Texas Tech:

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas spread: Texas Tech -1.5

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas over-under: 141 points

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas money line: Texas Tech -130, Arkansas +110

TT: G Kyler Edwards has a team-high 119 defensive rebounds, almost 91 percent of his 131 total

ARK: The Razorbacks are 19-0 when they hold the opponent to fewer than 76 points.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven NCAA Tournament games, and the Red Raiders will try to slow the pace on Sunday. They average just 66.5 possessions per game (295th in NCAA) while the Razorbacks average more than 75 (eighth). Texas Tech has the best scoring defense in the Big 12 at 63.3 (23rd in the nation), and it is outscoring opponents by nearly 10 points per game. Texas Tech forced 22 turnovers and had just eight in the win against defensive stalwart Utah State.

The Red Raiders offense is led by Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Mac McClung, who puts up a lot of shots and averages 15.8 points. He had a team-high 16 on Friday, hitting three of six 3-pointers, and he has made more than 34 percent of his 135 tries. Kyler Edwards has made more than 41 percent on 128 from beyond the arc and is one of four players averaging more than 10 points. Marcus Santos-Silva also plays a key role, averaging 8.4 points, a team-high 6.5 rebounds and more than a blocked shot per game.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas has won 10 of its last 11 games, losing only to LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinals, and is 9-2 against the spread in that stretch. The Razorbacks are led by freshman guard Moses Moody and senior forward Justin Smith. Moody, a first-team All-SEC performer and Freshman of the Year, averages 17.2 points and has hit 37.6 from 3-point range (139 attempts). Smith scored a career-best 29 points on Friday to boost his average to 13.6 per game.



Smith also had 13 rebounds and averages more than seven per game for the Razorbacks, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Sunday games. Arkansas had 13 steals against Colgate, five by Smith, and averages more than eight per game. The Razorbacks allow nearly 71 points per game, but their fast tempo puts them in the top 20 in the nation in scoring margin, and they also block more than five shots per contest, led by 7-foot-3 Connor Vanover at 1.8.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Arkansas picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.