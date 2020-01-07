Texas Tech vs. Baylor: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Baylor @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Baylor 11-1; Texas Tech 10-3

What to Know

The #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the #4 Baylor Bears are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2020 than the 85-50 stomp they got against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. That looming 35-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Texas Tech yet.

Meanwhile, Baylor greeted the new year with a 59-44 win over the Texas Longhorns. The Bears' G MaCio Teague filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Red Raiders are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Texas Tech to 10-3 and Baylor to 11-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.05

Odds

The Red Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

Texas Tech and Baylor both have four wins in their last eight games.