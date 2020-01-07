Texas Tech vs. Baylor: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor basketball game
Who's Playing
Baylor @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Baylor 11-1; Texas Tech 10-3
What to Know
The #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the #4 Baylor Bears are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2020 than the 85-50 stomp they got against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. That looming 35-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Texas Tech yet.
Meanwhile, Baylor greeted the new year with a 59-44 win over the Texas Longhorns. The Bears' G MaCio Teague filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points along with six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Red Raiders are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Texas Tech to 10-3 and Baylor to 11-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.05
Odds
The Red Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 129
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Tech and Baylor both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Texas Tech 86 vs. Baylor 61
- Jan 19, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Texas Tech 62
- Feb 17, 2018 - Baylor 59 vs. Texas Tech 57
- Dec 29, 2017 - Texas Tech 77 vs. Baylor 53
- Feb 13, 2017 - Texas Tech 84 vs. Baylor 78
- Jan 25, 2017 - Baylor 65 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - Texas Tech 84 vs. Baylor 66
- Jan 16, 2016 - Baylor 63 vs. Texas Tech 60
