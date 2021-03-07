The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the No. 3 Baylor Bears will face off on Sunday in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. The Bears are 20-1 overall and 10-0 at home, while Texas Tech is 17-8 overall and 5-3 on the road. The Red Raiders are 1-4 against the spread in their last five road games. The Bears, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following an against-the-spread loss.

The underdog is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The Bears are favored by eight-points in the latest Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Texas Tech vs. Baylor picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech spread: Baylor -8

Baylor vs. Texas Tech over-under: 137.5 points

Baylor vs. Texas Tech money line: Baylor -360, Texas Tech +285

What you need to know about Baylor

The Bears strolled past the Oklahoma State Cowboys with points to spare onThursday, earning a 81-70 victory. Baylor relied on the efforts of MaCio Teague, who scored 19 points and dished five assists, and Jared Butler, who dropped 22 points and dealt five assists.

Butler leads Baylor in scoring at 17.1 points per game. Mark Vital grabs 5.9 rebounds and Davion Mitchell dishes 5.6 assists per outing. The Bears downed then-No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60 on Jan. 16. Baylor enters Sunday's showdown averaging 85.2 points per game, good for third best in college basketball.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

The Red Raiders won their third straight on Thursday, smacking Iowa State 81-54. Mac McClung and Marcus Santos-Silva were the main playmakers for Texas Tech, with McClung dropping 20 points and Santos-Silva adding 14 points and seven rebounds.

McClung leads Texas Tech in scoring at 16.4 points per game. Santos-Silva grabs 6.5 rebounds and Kyler Edwards dishes 2.7 assists per outing. The Red Raiders rank 19th in college basketball, allowing only 62.3 points per game. Texas Tech is 6-3 in its last nine games overall, but the Red Raiders are just 1-5 in their last six meetings against Baylor.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Baylor picks

