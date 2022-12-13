Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Eastern Washington 4-6; Texas Tech 6-2

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to United Supermarkets Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Eastern Washington was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 77-76 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over the Nicholls State Colonels this past Wednesday, winning 78-71. Four players on Texas Tech scored in the double digits: guard Pop Isaacs (24), forward Kevin Obanor (20), forward Daniel Batcho (14), and guard Lamar Washington (12). Washington had some trouble finding his footing against the Georgetown Hoyas two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Lamar Washington's points were the most he has had all season.

Eastern Washington is now 4-6 while Texas Tech sits at 6-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the 39th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. The Red Raiders' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 31st fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.