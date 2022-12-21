Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Houston Christian 3-9; Texas Tech 8-2

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech should still be riding high after a win, while the Huskies will be looking to regain their footing.

Houston Christian came up short against the UTRGV Vaqueros on Sunday, falling 100-90.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Texas Tech was a heavy favorite Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put a hurting on the Jackson State Tigers to the tune of 102-52. Texas Tech got double-digit scores from five players: guard D'Maurian Williams (17), forward Kevin Obanor (16), forward KJ Allen (15), guard Jaylon Tyson (11), and guard De'Vion Harmon (10). Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Eastern Washington Eagles last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. D'Maurian Williams' points were the most he has had all year.

Houston Christian is now 3-9 while the Red Raiders sit at 8-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.50% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Texas Tech's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 29th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Tech have won both of the games they've played against Houston Christian in the last eight years.