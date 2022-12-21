Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Houston Christian 3-9; Texas Tech 8-2

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the Houston Christian Huskies in a holiday battle at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown the Red Raiders laid on the Jackson State Tigers. Five players on Texas Tech scored in the double digits: guard D'Maurian Williams (17), forward Kevin Obanor (16), forward KJ Allen (15), guard Jaylon Tyson (11), and guard De'Vion Harmon (10). Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Eastern Washington Eagles last week, so this was a step in the right direction. D'Maurian Williams' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Houston Christian came up short against the UTRGV Vaqueros on Sunday, falling 100-90.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 32.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Texas Tech's win brought them up to 8-2 while the Huskies' defeat pulled them down to 3-9. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Raiders rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61 on average. Less enviably, Houston Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.50% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston Christian.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.90

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 32.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Tech have won both of the games they've played against Houston Christian in the last eight years.