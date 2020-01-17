Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Iowa State 8-8; Texas Tech 11-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. They will square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders should still be riding high after a victory, while Iowa State will be looking to right the ship.
The Red Raiders didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday as they won 77-63. Texas Tech got double-digit scores from four players: G Kyler Edwards (24), G Davide Moretti (14), G Kevin McCullar (10), and G Jahmi'us Ramsey (10).
Meanwhile, the matchup between Iowa State and the Baylor Bears on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Iowa State falling 68-55. G Rasir Bolton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Texas Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Iowa State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 80-73. Will the Red Raiders repeat their success, or do the Cyclones have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iowa State have won five out of their last eight games against Texas Tech.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Texas Tech 80 vs. Iowa State 73
- Jan 16, 2019 - Iowa State 68 vs. Texas Tech 64
- Feb 07, 2018 - Texas Tech 76 vs. Iowa State 58
- Jan 20, 2018 - Iowa State 70 vs. Texas Tech 52
- Feb 20, 2017 - Iowa State 82 vs. Texas Tech 80
- Dec 30, 2016 - Iowa State 63 vs. Texas Tech 56
- Feb 10, 2016 - Texas Tech 85 vs. Iowa State 82
- Jan 06, 2016 - Iowa State 76 vs. Texas Tech 69
