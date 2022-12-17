Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Jackson State 1-9; Texas Tech 7-2

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will square off against the Jackson State Tigers at 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday at Delmar Fieldhouse. Texas Tech will be strutting in after a win while Jackson State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Red Raiders beat the Eastern Washington Eagles 77-70 on Tuesday. Forward Kevin Obanor was the offensive standout of the matchup for Texas Tech, posting a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jackson State came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 69-59. Guard Ken Evans Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Jackson State; Evans Jr. finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Jackson State's defeat took them down to 1-9 while Texas Tech's victory pulled them up to 7-2. A win for the Tigers would reverse both their bad luck and Texas Tech's good luck. We'll see if Jackson State manages to pull off that tough task or if Texas Tech keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Delmar Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Delmar Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.