Texas Tech vs. Kansas odds: College basketball picks from proven computer model

After a full day of college football Monday, college hoops takes center stage Tuesday with a top-20 showdown. No. 18 Texas Tech travels to No. 10 Kansas to take on the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse at 9 p.m. ET in a nationally televised battle. Kansas is favored by seven, down 1.5 points from the open. The over-under is 149.

In a matchup with huge implications on the Big 12 standings and tournament seeding come March, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

Now it has simulated Texas Tech vs. Kansas 10,000 times

The model has taken into account Kansas' strong recent performances. The Jayhawks have won four in a row, including a huge conference victory over Texas. They also have signature victories over Syracuse and Kentucky. The Jayhawks have been strong against the spread as well, posting an 8-4 mark in that column.

They've done it thanks to an elite offense that ranks in the top 15 nationally at 87.8 points per game. This offense clicks because players are unselfish. The Jayhawks are one of the best passing teams in the nation as evidenced by their top-five national ranking in total assists.

Five Kansas players average double-digit points, with Lagerald Vick (17.4) and Devonte' Graham (17.2) leading the way.

But that talented and balanced Kansas offense will be tested by an up-and-coming Texas Tech squad that leans on defense.

Texas Tech comes into this matchup ranked second nationally in scoring defense, giving up just 58.2 points per game. But quality of opponent is a huge question for the Red Raiders. They get high marks for their big win over Baylor last week, but their nonconference schedule before that wasn't much of a gantlet.

The Red Raiders have a chance to prove themselves on the big stage Tuesday, and they're 6-3 against the spread, so they'll have a great chance to play the Jayhawks tough and possibly cover that seven-point spread.

Will Texas Tech go on the road and make a statement or will Kansas protect its home court with a big conference victory?

