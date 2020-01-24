Texas Tech vs. Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Kentucky 14-4; Texas Tech 12-6

What to Know

The #18 Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the #15 Kentucky Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the TCU Horned Frogs took down Texas Tech 65-54 on Tuesday. The top scorer for the Red Raiders was G Jahmi'us Ramsey (15 points).

Meanwhile, UK beat the Georgia Bulldogs 89-79 on Tuesday. It was another big night for G Ashton Hagans, who had 23 points and nine assists along with five rebounds.

Kentucky's victory lifted them to 14-4 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if UK can repeat their recent success or if Texas Tech bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.