Texas Tech vs. Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Kentucky 14-4; Texas Tech 12-6
What to Know
The #18 Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the #15 Kentucky Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the TCU Horned Frogs took down Texas Tech 65-54 on Tuesday. The top scorer for the Red Raiders was G Jahmi'us Ramsey (15 points).
Meanwhile, UK beat the Georgia Bulldogs 89-79 on Tuesday. It was another big night for G Ashton Hagans, who had 23 points and nine assists along with five rebounds.
Kentucky's victory lifted them to 14-4 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if UK can repeat their recent success or if Texas Tech bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans out of top 10
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home