The Louisville Cardinals will continue their quest for their first win of the season when they face the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday afternoon in the 2022 Maui Invitational. Louisville lost its first three games by exactly one point before getting blown out by No. 9 Arkansas on Monday to open this tournament. Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the year in a 76-65 final against No. 10 Creighton in the first round.

Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Texas Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 130.

Louisville vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas Tech -13.5

Louisville vs. Texas Tech over/under: 130 points

Louisville vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas Tech -1100, Louisville +700

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech is coming off a tough loss to Creighton, but the Red Raiders won each of their first three games this season by nine-plus points. They were tied with the Bluejays at halftime on Monday before faltering down the stretch, but they had four starters score in double figures. Sophomore forward Daniel Batcho led the way with 17 points and five rebounds, knocking down 7 of 12 from the floor.

Louisville is off to a terrible start this season, punctuated by its 80-54 blowout loss to Arkansas on Monday. The Cardinals had lost their first three games against inferior opponents, so there were concerns that they would not be able to compete with ranked teams. That narrative held true on Monday, making it tough to back Louisville on Tuesday against another team in the top 25.

Why Louisville can cover

Texas Tech might have lost some motivation in this event after suffering its first loss of the season on Monday. The Red Raiders are now entering the consolation bracket as a heavy favorite against a struggling team, which could lead to a mediocre showing. They had allowed an average of 52.7 points over their first three games before giving up 45 points in the second half alone against Creighton.

Louisville struggled in the latter stages of its game against Arkansas, but the Cardinals only trailed by eight points at halftime. Senior guard El Ellis scored in double figures for the fourth straight game, and he is now averaging a team-high 20.8 points per game. Freshman forward Kamari Lands added a spark off the bench, scoring 13 points after having a combined two points in his first three games.

