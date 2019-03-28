Texas Tech vs. Michigan odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament picks, Sweet 16 predictions from proven expert who's 3-0

College basketball heavyweights take center stage on Thursday at 9:39 p.m. ET when 3-seed Texas Tech battles 2-seed Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Both teams have looked extremely comfortable so far in March Madness. The Wolverines won their first two games in the 2019 NCAA bracket by 19 and 15 points, while the Red Raiders won by 15 and 20. It's as much excitement as you could ask for in the 2019 Sweet 16 and oddsmakers are expecting a tight one, with the Wolverines favored by 1.5 in the latest Michigan vs. Texas Tech odds, down a half-point from the opener. The over-under, or how many points Vegas thinks will be scored, sits at 125, down 1.5 from the opening line. With so much at stake between two teams that are so evenly matched, you'll want to see what SportsLine expert Matt Norlander has to say before locking in your Michigan vs. Texas Tech picks.

Norlander is a national award-winning writer for CBS Sports who has covered college basketball since 2007. From insightful features to weekly game analysis, Norlander covers the sport from every angle. He also co-hosts the popular CBS Sports College Basketball Podcast.

And he has developed a knack for picking Texas Tech basketball, made evident by his 3-0 run picking for or against the Red Raiders. Earlier this season, he told readers to take Texas Tech (-4.5) against TCU, saying Texas Tech's defense would be too much for the Horned Frogs to handle. The result: Texas Tech 84, TCU 65 - Norlander nailed exactly how the game would go. Anybody following his picks is up big right now.

Now, he has analyzed Texas Tech vs. Michigan from every possible angle and locked in a confident against-the-spread selection. It's only available at SportsLine.

Norlander knows Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis could give the Red Raiders' defense plenty of trouble. The forward leads the team in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game, and is the first freshman to pace Michigan in points since Trey Burke in 2012-13. He's scored at least 20 points 10 times this season and has also been a huge asset for the Wolverines on the boards, averaging 5.2 rebounds per game.

The Wolverines will look to exploit their ability to dominate the glass against Texas Tech. Michigan averages almost 35 rebounds per game, which could lead to extra offensive opportunities against Texas Tech's stingy defense. If the Wolverines are able to crash the boards and get easy put-backs, they'll have a strong shot at advancing to their second straight Elite Eight.

But just because the Wolverines boast a stingy defense and efficient offense doesn't mean they'll cover the Michigan vs. Texas Tech spread on Thursday.

Norlander also knows the Red Raiders are one of the hottest teams in the country, going 11-1 straight-up and 10-2 against-the-spread in their last 12 games. In their last game against Buffalo, the Red Raiders had two players record double-doubles and five score at least 10 points. Texas Tech is also strong on the defensive end. In fact, they're giving up just 59.2 points per game this season, good for third nationally.

We can tell you Norlander is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Thursday. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Michigan vs. Texas Tech? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Texas Tech spread you should be all over Thursday, all from the college basketball expert who's nailed his last three picks involving the Red Raiders.