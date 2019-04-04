Texas Tech vs. Michigan State odds: 2019 Final Four picks, NCAA Tournament predictions from expert who's 6-0

A spot in the NCAA Tournament national championship game is on the line when the Michigan State Spartans and Texas Tech Red Raiders battle in the 2019 Final Four on Saturday in Minneapolis. Michigan State (32-6) is in the Final Four for the 10th time after upsetting Duke in the East Regional final. Texas Tech (30-6) is making its first Final Four appearance after taking out Gonzaga in the West Regional final. Tipoff is set for 8:49 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium. The Spartans are favored by 2.5 in the latest Texas Tech vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 132.5. Before locking in any Texas Tech vs. Michigan State picks of your own, listen to the 2019 Final Four predictions from SportsLine expert Matt Norlander.

Norlander is a national award-winning writer for CBS Sports who has covered college basketball since 2007. From insightful features to weekly game analysis, Norlander covers the sport from every angle. He also co-hosts the popular CBS Sports College Basketball Podcast.

Moreover, he has a keen eye for these programs and has nailed all four of his all-time picks involving Texas Tech and two consecutive picks in games involving Michigan State, combining for a 6-0 run on these teams. Anybody following those picks is up big right now.

Norlander knows the Spartans have been elite on both ends of the floor. According to KenPom, Michigan State is the fifth-best offensive team in the country (scoring 121.7 points per 100 possessions), the eighth-best defensive team in the country (90.2) and the third-best team overall. In the Spartans' four 2019 NCAA Tournament wins, they're sharing the ball well (16.3 assists per game, which ranks fifth in the field), dominating the boards (8.0 rebounding margin, ninth) and locking down opposing offenses (61.3 points per game, ninth).

In Michigan State's win against Duke, Spartans point guard Cassius Winston continued his case for being a first team All-American. The Big Ten Player of the Year scored a team-high 20 points, dished out 10 assists and took over when Michigan State's season was on the line.

Norlander knows the Red Raiders have a suffocating defense that can shut down even the nation's best offensive team. Texas Tech has the nation's stingiest defense, according to KenPom, allowing just 84.0 points per 100 possessions. In the NCAA Tournament 2019, the Red Raiders are allowing just 57 points per game and opponents are shooting 37.4 percent from the field. Texas Tech held Gonzaga's potent offense, the highest-scoring in the country, to just 69, almost 20 below their season average.

The Red Raiders also have a potential NBA lottery pick, Jarrett Culver, on their side. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the do-it-all sophomore guard and Big 12 Player of the Year is averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

