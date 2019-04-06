Texas Tech vs. Michigan State odds: 2019 Final Four picks, NCAA Tournament predictions from proven expert who's 6-0

The Texas Tech Red Raiders already have gone where no other team in school history has been. And on Saturday night the Red Raiders can extend their most successful season in program history. Texas Tech (30-6) can advance to its first national championship game when it plays the Michigan State Spartans in the 2019 Final Four in Minneapolis. Michigan State (32-6) is riding high as well after upsetting No. 1 Duke in the East Regional final. Tipoff is set for 8:49 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Spartans are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 132. Before locking in any Texas Tech vs. Michigan State picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 Final Four predictions from SportsLine expert Matt Norlander.

Norlander is a national award-winning writer for CBS Sports who has covered college basketball since 2007. From insightful features to weekly game analysis, Norlander covers the sport from every angle. He also co-hosts the popular CBS Sports College Basketball Podcast.

Moreover, he has a keen eye for these programs and has nailed all four of his all-time picks involving Texas Tech and two consecutive picks in games involving Michigan State, combining for a 6-0 run on these teams. Anybody following those picks is up big right now.

Norlander knows that Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has experience bringing his team to the Final Four whereas Texas Tech coach Chris Beard will be entering uncharted waters. This will be Izzo's eighth time in the Final Four with the Spartans. He led Michigan State to the national title in 2000 and a runner-up finish in '09.

Norlander also has factored in that the Spartans can beat teams with their offense or their defense. According to kenpom.com, Michigan State is the fifth-best offensive team in the country (scoring 121.7 points per 100 possessions) and the eighth-best defensive team in the country (90.2). So far in the tournament, the Spartans have played typical Izzo-brand basketball, locking down opposing offenses (61.3 points per game), dominating the glass (8.0 rebound margin per game) and sharing the ball offensively (16.3 assists per game).

But just because the Spartans boast exceptional balance does not guarantee they will cover the Texas Tech vs. Michigan State spread in the Final Four 2019.

Norlander has also taken into account that the Red Raiders have a suffocating defense that can shut down even the nation's best offensive team. Texas Tech has the nation's stingiest defense, according to KenPom, allowing just 84.0 points per 100 possessions. In the NCAA Tournament 2019, the Red Raiders are allowing just 57 points per game and opponents are shooting 37.4 percent from the field. Texas Tech held Gonzaga's potent offense, the highest-scoring in the country, to just 69, almost 20 below their season average.

The Red Raiders also have a potential NBA lottery pick, Jarrett Culver, on their side. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the do-it-all sophomore guard and Big 12 Player of the Year is averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

