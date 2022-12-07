Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Nicholls State 3-4; Texas Tech 5-2

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will stay at home another game and welcome the Nicholls State Colonels at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Texas Tech and the Georgetown Hoyas last Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Texas Tech wrapped it up with a 79-65 win at home. Five players on Texas Tech scored in the double digits: guard De'Vion Harmon (18), guard Jaylon Tyson (18), forward Daniel Batcho (15), forward Kevin Obanor (11), and guard Pop Isaacs (10).

Meanwhile, Nicholls State took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging a 115-50 victory over the Champion Christian Tigers.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Red Raiders are now 5-2 while the Colonels sit at 3-4. Texas Tech is 2-2 after wins this season, Nicholls State 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.