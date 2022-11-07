Who's Playing
NW State @ No. 25 Texas Tech
What to Know
The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the NW State Demons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders went 27-10 last season and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-73. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NW State (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, good for sixth in college basketball. Less enviably, NW State ranked 354th worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 80.4 on average (bottom 102%). The good news for NW State, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 28-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 29-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Tech have won both of the games they've played against NW State in the last eight years.
- Nov 25, 2020 - Texas Tech 101 vs. NW State 58
- Dec 12, 2018 - Texas Tech 79 vs. NW State 44