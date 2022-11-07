Who's Playing

NW State @ No. 25 Texas Tech

What to Know

The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the NW State Demons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders went 27-10 last season and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-73. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NW State (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, good for sixth in college basketball. Less enviably, NW State ranked 354th worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 80.4 on average (bottom 102%). The good news for NW State, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 28-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 29-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Tech have won both of the games they've played against NW State in the last eight years.