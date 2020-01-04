Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-3; Texas Tech 9-3

What to Know

The #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys at noon ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Red Raiders wrapped up 2019 with a 73-58 win over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners. Texas Tech relied on the efforts of G Jahmi'us Ramsey, who had 20 points, and G Kyler Edwards, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Oklahoma State coming into their contest against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sunday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Oklahoma State was fully in charge, breezing past Southeastern Louisiana 82-31. That 51-point margin sets a new personal best for the Cowboys on the season.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Red Raiders and the Cowboys clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma State.