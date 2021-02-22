The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys are 14-6 overall and 8-3 at home, while Texas Tech is 14-7 overall and 5-2 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings. However, the Cowboys have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 meetings with Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 138.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech spread: Oklahoma State +3.5

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech over-under: 138 points

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Texas Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as the Red Raiders fell 67-61 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Four players on Texas Tech scored in the double digits: Kevin McCullar (12), Marcus Santos-Silva (12), Mac McClung (11), and Micah Peavy (10). McClung leads the Red Raiders in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game. The junior guard recorded 21 points and three rebounds in Texas Tech's setback against Oklahoma State earlier this season.

The Red Raiders enter Monday's matchup having won 12 of their last 18 games. However, Texas Tech has struggled to cover the spread all season. In fact, Texas Tech is just 3-13 against the spread in its last 16 games.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State strolled past the Iowa State Cyclones with points to spare last week, taking the contest 76-58. Guard Cade Cunningham and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma State as the former had 21 points and seven assists along with five rebounds and the latter had 19 points in addition to eight boards. For the season, Cunningham is averaging 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The Cowboys are extremely tough to beat at home. Oklahoma State is 5-1 in its last six home games and the Cowboys are 15-2 in their last 17 home games against Texas Tech.

