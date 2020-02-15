Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

The No. 24 Texas Tech Red Raiders look to stay hot when they face the host Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday. The Red Raiders (16-8), who are third in the conference at 7-4, are 2-4 on the road this season, while the Cowboys (12-12), who are tied for ninth in the league at 2-9, are 6-6 at home.

Tip-off from Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 44-23, including a 23-5 edge in games played at Stillwater. The Red Raiders are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133.5. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State spread: Texas Tech -3.5

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 133.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State money line: Texas Tech -179, Oklahoma State +160

TT: Is tied for 56th in the country at 7.8 steals per game

OSU: Is 11-1 this season when leading at the half

Why Texas Tech can cover

The Red Raiders come into the game leading the Big 12 with a 35.6 shooting percentage on 3-pointers, 16.5 turnovers forced and 15.8 assists per game, and is second in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.16, shooting percentage from the field at 45.4, free-throw percentage at 75.0 and 73.5 points per game.

Freshman guard Jahmi'us Ramsey leads the Red Raiders in scoring at 15.9 points per game, and has scored in double figures in each of the last five games, including 26 at Kansas on Feb. 1. He scored 18 points in an 85-50 win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 4. Ramsey is also one of the team leaders in rebounds (4.1) and assists (1.7).

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Even so, the Red Raiders aren't a lock to cover the Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State spread. That's because the Cowboys have won 14 of the last 16 meetings with the Red Raiders at Stillwater, and have won two of their last three games overall. Oklahoma State, coming off a 64-59 at Kansas State on Tuesday, is looking for its second straight home win and third winning season in the last four years.

Offensively, the Cowboys are led by senior Lindy Waters III. Despite suffering a broken bone in his nasal passage at Oklahoma on Feb. 1, Waters has performed well since being forced to wear a clear protective mask. Over the last two games, he is averaging 14 points on 42.1 percent shooting and 3.5 assists. For the season, he is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

