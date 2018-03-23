Texas Tech vs. Purdue odds: NCAA Tournament 2018 Sweet 16 picks from advanced computer model

Purdue managed to survive a stiff test without one of its key players, while Texas Tech has been pushed to the wire in each of its two 2018 NCAA Tournament wins. The No. 2 seed Boilermakers and third-seeded Red Raiders meet Friday at 9:57 p.m. ET in an East Regional Sweet 16 game.

Purdue is a two-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 138.

Before you make any kind of pick on this matchup, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the 2018 Sweet 16 on a blistering 15-3 run on its NCAA Tournament picks. And it just released a spread pick that hits in over 60 percent of simulations.

The model knows the Boilermakers were dealt a blow when center Isaac Haas suffered an apparent season-ending elbow injury in their first-round win over Cal State Fullerton.

The reliable 7-foot-2 senior was averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. He warmed up before their second-round game Sunday, but his elbow brace was deemed unsafe for play.

Without him, Purdue edged Butler by three on the strength of a Dakota Mathias 3-pointer with 14.2 seconds left. Butler missed a potential game-tying shot at the horn.

In place of Haas, Purdue started 7-3 freshman Matt Haarms, who had seven points, six rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Purdue could be without Haas again when it faces Texas Tech in the 2018 Sweet 16. Haas has expressed a desire to give it a go on Friday and the NCAA approved his custom-made brace, but coach Matt Painter still has the final say.



Texas Tech, meanwhile, comes in with a lot to prove. Many circled Texas Tech as a likely early-round upset candidate after the Red Raiders struggled to close out the regular season. But they've been resilient, knocking off 14-seed Stephen F. Austin and 6-seed Florida to advance to the Sweet 16.



They're not always flashy, but a defense that gives up just 64.6 points per game has kept them alive. That unit held Stephen F. Austin to just 38.3 percent from the field and Florida 39.7 percent. It'll need another huge effort against a Purdue team with several big-time scorers.

The Boilermakers are on a 6-2 ATS run against Big 12 opponents, while the Red Raiders are 7-2-1 ATS versus Big 10 foes.

Will the battle-tested Boilermakers find a way to again survive and cover, or will the upstart Red Raiders move within a win of a Final Four berth? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Purdue-Texas Tech you can bank on over 60 percent of the time, all from the computer model that enters the Sweet 16 on a blistering 15-3 run on its NCAA Tournament picks.