Texas Tech vs. Southern Miss: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Southern Miss @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Southern Miss 3-8; Texas Tech 6-3
What to Know
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Monday. They will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at United Supermarkets Arena.
It was close but no cigar for the Golden Eagles as they fell 72-69 to the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday. The over/under? 141. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Texas Tech and the Louisville Cardinals last Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Texas Tech wrapped it up with a 70-57 win. Texas Tech's G Avery Benson filled up the stat sheet, picking up ten points.
The Golden Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-5 against the spread.
Texas Tech's victory lifted them to 6-3 while Southern Miss' loss dropped them down to 3-8. We'll see if the Red Raiders can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 23-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
