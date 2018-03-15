Texas Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

The injury bug bit the Texas Tech Red Raiders midway through the season. Before that they were the class of the Big 12. But a second-place finish in the Big 12 for Chris Beard -- coupled with the meteoric rise of Keenan Evans -- gives the Red Raiders a confident, dynamically talented bunch that is positioned to make noise this postseason. Here's how to watch Thursday night's opening round game, plus a bit of info on both teams.

About No. 3 seed Texas Tech



Texas Tech has one of the better defenses in the country, and an All-America candidate orchestrating the offense in Keenan Evans. It's a winning combination that nearly helped the Red Raiders win the Big 12 this season, and it's why they should be considered a sleeper pick to make the Final Four.

About No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin



The Southland Conference again belongs to Stephen F. Austin, as the Lumberjacks won the conference tournament for the fourth time in the last five years. They've proven to be a dangerous team with two wins in those showings, and this year should be no exception. They've got a veteran-laden squad that has plenty of Big Dance experience.

Viewing Information

Location : Dallas, Texas



: Dallas, Texas Dates : Thursday, March 15 at 7:27 p.m. ET



: Thursday, March 15 at 7:27 p.m. ET TV : truTV



