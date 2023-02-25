Who's Playing
TCU @ Texas Tech
Current Records: TCU 18-10; Texas Tech 16-12
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Texas Tech and the #24 TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Texas Tech didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma Sooners on the road on Tuesday as they won 74-63. Texas Tech can attribute much of their success to guard Jaylon Tyson, who had 18 points along with eight boards, and forward Fardaws Aimaq, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 63-58 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Guard Mike Miles Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for TCU; Miles Jr. played for 38 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Red Raiders are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Texas Tech is now 16-12 while the Horned Frogs sit at 18-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech is 38th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Red Raiders, TCU ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $67.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a slight 2-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 15 games against TCU.
- Dec 31, 2022 - TCU 67 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Feb 26, 2022 - TCU 69 vs. Texas Tech 66
- Feb 12, 2022 - Texas Tech 82 vs. TCU 69
- Mar 02, 2021 - Texas Tech 69 vs. TCU 49
- Feb 10, 2020 - Texas Tech 88 vs. TCU 42
- Jan 21, 2020 - TCU 65 vs. Texas Tech 54
- Mar 02, 2019 - Texas Tech 81 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 28, 2019 - Texas Tech 84 vs. TCU 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas Tech 79 vs. TCU 75
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas Tech 83 vs. TCU 71
- Feb 07, 2017 - TCU 62 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Jan 18, 2017 - Texas Tech 75 vs. TCU 69
- Mar 09, 2016 - TCU 67 vs. Texas Tech 62
- Feb 23, 2016 - Texas Tech 83 vs. TCU 79
- Jan 18, 2016 - Texas Tech 76 vs. TCU 69