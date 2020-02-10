Texas Tech vs. TCU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven model

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is 15-8 overall and 11-2 at home, while TCU is 13-10 overall and 1-5 on the road. Texas Tech has won three of its past four games. TCU has lost five consecutive games. The Red Raiders are favored by 10 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. TCU odds, while the over-under is set at 127.5. Before entering any TCU vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas Tech vs. TCU spread: Texas Tech -10

Texas Tech vs. TCU over-under: 127.5 points

Texas Tech vs. TCU money line: Texas Tech -583, TCU 427

What you need to know about TCU

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks took down TCU 60-46 this past Saturday. One thing holding the Horned Frogs back was the mediocre play of RJ Nembhard, as he finished with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court. An early 13-3 Kansas run gave the Jayhawks a lead they would never relinquish. Desmond Bane led TCU with 20 points.

TCU won the first meeting with Texas Tech this season, 65-54 on January 21.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

The Red Raiders didn't have too much room to spare in their matchup with the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 62-57 win. Jahmi'us Ramsey had 18 points. TJ Holyfield blocked three Texas shots in the final 27 seconds. Davide Moretti made four free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the victory. The Red Raiders erased a 16-point first half deficit on their way to the win.

