The No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (10-9) on Wednesday night. Texas Tech is off to a 6-2 start in Big 12 play, ranked fourth in the conference standings heading into this matchup. The Red Raiders are coming off a 64-54 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday, but they did not cover the spread as 19-point favorites. TCU has lost three of its last four games, falling to UCF in an 85-58 final on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. TCU odds, while the over/under is 137.5 points.

Texas Tech vs. TCU spread: Texas Tech -13.5

Texas Tech vs. TCU over/under: 137.5 points

Texas Tech vs. TCU money line: Texas Tech: -1316, TCU: +780

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech brings a four-game winning streak into this contest after notching a 64-54 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday. The Red Raiders went on a 12-5 run over the final 4:22 of regulation, as Chance McMillian finished with 14 points. He is the team's second-leading scorer this season, averaging 14.9 points per game.

Sophomore forward JT Toppin leads the way with 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, finishing with 20 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Arizona earlier this month. Junior forward Darrion Williams is also scoring in double figures, averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Texas Tech is 11-2 in its last 13 home games, while TCU is 1-4 in its last five road games.

Why TCU can cover

While the Red Raiders are riding a four-game hot streak, they have only scored 70 points once during that stretch. They will need a significantly better offensive output on Wednesday night to cover a spread of this size. TCU is coming off a rough offensive performance against UCF on Saturday, but it stayed within 15 points in a loss to Kansas last Wednesday.

Senior guard Noah Reynolds leads TCU with 12.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game, followed by sophomore guard Vasean Allette (11.8 ppg). Senior guard Frankie Collins is adding 11.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Horned Frogs have won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

How to make Texas Tech vs. TCU picks

The model has simulated TCU vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

