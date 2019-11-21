Texas Tech vs. Tennessee State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Tennessee State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 12 Texas Tech (home) vs. Tennessee State (away)
Current Records: Texas Tech 3-0; Tennessee State 3-1
What to Know
The Tennessee State Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
Tennessee State simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Fisk 99-65.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, Texas Tech took down the Houston Bap. Huskies 103-74. G Jahmi'us Ramsey was the offensive standout of the game for the Red Raiders, as he had 25 points in addition to five boards.
Tennessee State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 3-0 ATS and Texas Tech 3-0.
Their wins bumped Tennessee State to 3-1 and Texas Tech to 3-0. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers enter the matchup with 54.20% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball. But the Red Raiders are even better: they come into the contest boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in the league at 54.30%. We'll see if that edge gives the Red Raiders a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 26-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 141
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
