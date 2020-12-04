The No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the Troy Trojans at 9 p.m. ET Friday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are 2-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Troy is 1-1 overall and playing its first game of the season on the road. The Red Raiders are 6-19-1 against the spread in their last 26 games following a straight-up loss. The Trojans are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games when playing a team with a winning straight-up record.

Texas Tech vs. Troy spread: Texas Tech -28

Texas Tech vs. Troy over-under: 133.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Troy money line: Texas Tech -15000, Troy +2500

What you need to know about Texas Tech

The Red Raiders received a tough blow on Sunday, falling 64-53 to the Houston Cougars to snap a two-game winning streak. The top scorer for Texas Tech was guard Mac McClung with 16 points.

McClung leads all Texas Tech scorers with 18 points per game. The Red Raiders are shooting 48.8 percent from the field in 2020, and Texas Tech's defense is allowing just 48.8 points per game.

What you need to know about Troy

The Trojans dropped a 73-50 decision to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday, a day after downing Western Carolina 66-64 to open the season. Kam Woods leads the Trojans with 14 points per game, with Zay Williams hauling in nine rebounds per outing.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Troy picks

