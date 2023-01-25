Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Texas Tech

Current Records: West Virginia 11-8; Texas Tech 10-8

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders won both of their matches against the West Virginia Mountaineers last season (78-65 and 60-53) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. Texas Tech and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 68-58. Forward Kevin Obanor had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers came up short against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, falling 69-61. The top scorer for West Virginia was guard Kedrian Johnson (22 points).

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia have won nine out of their last 16 games against Texas Tech.