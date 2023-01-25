Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Texas Tech
Current Records: West Virginia 11-8; Texas Tech 10-8
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders won both of their matches against the West Virginia Mountaineers last season (78-65 and 60-53) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. Texas Tech and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 68-58. Forward Kevin Obanor had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers came up short against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, falling 69-61. The top scorer for West Virginia was guard Kedrian Johnson (22 points).
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Virginia have won nine out of their last 16 games against Texas Tech.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Texas Tech 60 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 22, 2022 - Texas Tech 78 vs. West Virginia 65
- Feb 09, 2021 - West Virginia 82 vs. Texas Tech 71
- Jan 25, 2021 - West Virginia 88 vs. Texas Tech 87
- Jan 29, 2020 - Texas Tech 89 vs. West Virginia 81
- Jan 11, 2020 - West Virginia 66 vs. Texas Tech 54
- Mar 14, 2019 - West Virginia 79 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Feb 04, 2019 - Texas Tech 81 vs. West Virginia 50
- Jan 02, 2019 - Texas Tech 62 vs. West Virginia 59
- Mar 09, 2018 - West Virginia 66 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 26, 2018 - West Virginia 84 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Texas Tech 72 vs. West Virginia 71
- Feb 18, 2017 - West Virginia 83 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Jan 03, 2017 - Texas Tech 77 vs. West Virginia 76
- Mar 02, 2016 - West Virginia 90 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - West Virginia 80 vs. Texas Tech 76