The No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the 11th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off Monday in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are 10-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while Texas Tech is 11-4 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Red Raiders are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as a road underdog. The Mountaineers are 25-9 against the spread in their last 34 home games against a team with a winning road record.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech spread: West Virginia -1.5

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech over-under: 136.5 points

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech money line: West Virginia -125, Texas Tech +105

What you need to know about West Virginia

West Virginia delivered a 69-47 victory against Kansas State on Saturday, as Miles McBride led the way with 18 points and five assists.

McBride leads the Mountaineers in scoring at 15.3 points per game and also dishes 4.1 assists per outing. Derek Culver pulls down 10.3 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

The Red Raiders saw a three-game winning streak snapped by Baylor on Jan. 16, falling 68-60. Mac McClung finished with 24 points and three blocks.

McClung leads Texas Tech in scoring at 16.3 points per game. Marcus Santos-Silva pulls down 6.3 rebounds and Kyler Edwards dishes 2.7 assists per outing.

