No. 11 West Virginia notched a thrilling win over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night. In a game that saw eight lead changes and seven ties, Mountaineers guard Miles McBride hit the go-ahead bucket with just over six seconds left, serving as the final difference in their 88-87 victory.

McBride finished the night with a career-high 24 points and came up big in the second half, accounting for 19 of the 24 points in the game's final 11 minutes. His game-winner came on a designed play at the top of the action as he got a screen from Taz Sherman, gathered steam turning the corner and finished with finesse in traffic between two defenders. Texas Tech guard Mac McClung's potential game-winner on the other end clanked off the iron long.

It was a fitting finish to the night as McClung and McBride went toe-to-toe in the second half. McClung also finished with a career-high while scoring 30 points in the loss. McClung, too, saved his best for last -- much like McBride -- with 24 of his total points coming in the second half.

In the end, McBride had the final say after a slow start, and that was also true of his West Virginia team. Texas Tech led by as many as a dozen with under eight minutes to play and by eight points with 5:17. But the Mountaineers had an answer at each turn. After the Red Raiders went up by 12, it was McBride who came up big with clutch jumpers in consecutive possessions. And after they went up by eight with 5:17 left, it was -- you guessed it! -- McBride there again, answering with a 3-pointer on the other end just eight seconds later.

The win moves the Mountaineers to 11-4 (4-3 Big 12) and gives them their biggest win of the season to date. They were previously 1-3 against ranked opponents, with close contests against Gonzaga, Kansas and Texas as well as a win over Richmond. For Texas Tech, it's the Red Raiders' second consecutive loss after falling to No. 2 Baylor a week ago.