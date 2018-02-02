Texas Tech's Keenan Evans is Player of the Week after buzzer-beater vs. Texas

It's been Trae Young's year, but this is not his week. Sure, Young went off for 44 points in Oklahoma's home win over Baylor on Tuesday, but the Quicken Loans Player of the Week award is going to another stud in the Big 12.

On Wednesday night, Texas Tech senior Keenan Evans hit a buzzer-beating winning shot to lift TTU past Texas in overtime. It's one of the more dramatic plays of the season so far. Take a peek.

The 10th-ranked Red Raiders improved to 18-4 with the 73-71 victory. For Evans, his shot capped off a career-best 38-point showing. He was amazingly efficient, getting to 38 points on 13 shots. He went 18-of-20 from the foul stripe.

And this came off a 31-point performance last Saturday in Texas Tech's road win against South Carolina. Evans averaged 34.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists between both games. He shot 64 percent from the field. Evans is averaging 18.6 points this season. At worst, he's a Second Team All-America pick right now. The Red Raiders have been one of the breakout teams in college hoops this season, and Evans has led the way. Thanks to his huge shot on Wednesday night, he's finally starting to get his due. He's the best player you don't know about in college basketball, and the same could be said for the team he plays for.

Tech's next game comes Saturday at TCU. If Evans scores 26 points or more, it will mark the fourth straight game he's done so.