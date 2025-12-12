The fifth-ranked Connecticut Huskies look to extend their winning streak to six games when they take on the Texas Longhorns on Friday. Texas is coming off a 95-69 win over Southern on Monday, while UConn downed 18th-ranked Florida 77-73 on Tuesday. The Longhorns (7-3), who have won three of their last four, are 1-1 against ranked opponents this season. The Huskies (9-1), who are 5-0 against unranked opponents this season, are 5-1 on their home court in 2025-26.

Tipoff from PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn., is set for 8 p.m. ET. UConn leads the all-time series 8-3, including a 76-65 win at Texas last season. UConn is a 16.5-point favorite in the latest Texas vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any UConn vs. Texas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons.

Now, the model has simulated Texas vs. UConn 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UConn vs. Texas:

Texas vs. UConn spread: UConn -16.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texas vs. UConn over/under: 145.5 points Texas vs. UConn money line: UConn -2174, Texas +1005 Texas vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine Texas vs. UConn streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Texas vs. UConn picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (145.5 points). The over hit in the last five Texas games, while the over hit in UConn's last game. Texas is 5-4 against the spread in its last nine games, while the Huskies are 2-1-1 ATS in their last four games.

The model projects the Longhorns to have three players register 10.3 points or more, led by Matas Vokietaitis' projected 12.6 points. The Huskies, meanwhile, are projected to have five players scoring 10 or more points, led by Alex Karaban with 14.6 points. The model projects a combined total of 153 points as the Over clears in nearly 70% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Texas vs. UConn, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?