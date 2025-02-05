The Texas Longhorns will host the Arkansas Razorbacks for a rare unranked matchup in the SEC on Wednesday. Texas is 15-7 overall and 4-5 in the conference while Arkansas is 13-8 on the season and 2-6 in league play. However, the Razorbacks are coming off what they hope to be a turnaround victory in Kentucky over the weekend in John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena and Texas had a dominant win over LSU on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Moody Center in Austin. Texas is favored by 7 points in the latest Texas vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under is 142 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on an 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Texas-Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Texas vs. Arkansas spread: Texas -7.5

Texas vs. Arkansas over/under: 142 points

Texas vs. Arkansas money line: Texas -326, Arkansas +259

Texas vs. Arkansas picks: See picks here

Texas vs. Arkansas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Texas can cover

After losing five of their previous eight games, the Longhorns captured a needed 89-58 win over LSU on Saturday. Tre Johnson and Tramon Mark tied for the team lead with 18 points each and Kadin Shedrick earned a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Texas shot 56.3% from the floor on the way to victory and won the rebounding battle 34-21. Rodney Terry's team also won the turnover battle 15-6 and has won their last four games when they've had a positive turnover margin. The Longhorns are now 13-9 against the spread this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Arkansas can cover

Meanwhile, Arkansas is coming off an 89-79 win in Calipari's first trip to Kentucky since he left the Wildcats to take over the Razorbacks this offseason. The Hawgs had lost six of their previous seven but Kentucky transfer Adou Thiero helped stop the bleeding with 21 points in Saturday's win.

D.J. Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic are both transfers from UK as well and they both made important contributions, with Wagner scoring 17 points to go along with eight assists and Ivisic going 4-for-7 from the 3-point line and finishing with 14 points. See which team to pick here.

How to make Texas vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Arkansas vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arkansas vs. Texas spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 208-149 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.