Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ No. 2 Texas

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3-7; Texas 6-1

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will take on the #2 Texas Longhorns on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Center. The Golden Lions will be strutting in after a win while Texas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Arkansas-Pine Bluff wrapped it up with a 59-41 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, falling 85-78. Forward Timmy Allen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points and eight assists along with seven boards.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's victory brought them up to 3-7 while the Longhorns' loss pulled them down to 6-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Lions have only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Texas' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.