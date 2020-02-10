Texas vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas vs. Baylor basketball game
Who's Playing
Baylor @ Texas
Current Records: Baylor 21-1; Texas 14-9
What to Know
The #1 Baylor Bears and the Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The Bears are currently enjoying a 20-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Baylor was able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday, winning 78-70. Among those leading the charge for Baylor was guard MaCio Teague, who had 24 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Texas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 62-57 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Guard Andrew Jones (18 points) and guard Matt Coleman III (17 points) were the top scorers for Texas.
Baylor's victory brought them up to 21-1 while Texas' defeat pulled them down to 14-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Baylor ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.5 on average. Texas is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 4.5 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Frank Erwin Special Events Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Baylor have won eight out of their last ten games against Texas.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Baylor 59 vs. Texas 44
- Feb 27, 2019 - Baylor 84 vs. Texas 83
- Feb 06, 2019 - Texas 84 vs. Baylor 72
- Feb 12, 2018 - Baylor 74 vs. Texas 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - Baylor 69 vs. Texas 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Baylor 75 vs. Texas 64
- Jan 17, 2017 - Baylor 74 vs. Texas 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Baylor 75 vs. Texas 61
- Feb 20, 2016 - Baylor 78 vs. Texas 64
- Feb 01, 2016 - Texas 67 vs. Baylor 59
